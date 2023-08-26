MARIYANG, 26 Aug: Training on ‘Improved Cultivation Practices of Citrus’ was conducted by the Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) here in Upper Siang district on Saturday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF conducts training on citrus cultivation - August 26, 2023
- Chapeltown murder: Man, 19, dies after ‘sustained attack’ - August 26, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears moved in around 0.8780s, dragging prices lower - August 25, 2023