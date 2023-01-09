Bearish Twins formation. Bank holiday. Final swing target is 139.11. Bearish Twin candlestick formation. Entry. Intraday target. Swing target. The CHF/JPY ATR is 198 pips which makes it a very …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF/JPY selling the rallies after Elliott Wave double three - January 9, 2023
- CHF/JPY bearish twins candlestick pattern formation on daily TF - January 9, 2023
- European markets higher, buoyed by China reopening - January 9, 2023