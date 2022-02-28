The CHF/JPY is in a somewhat bearish situation on the chart. We can see the massive Head and Shoulders pattern (yellow). The price is above the neckline (red), and all we need for a proper sell signal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF to slump towards 1.0200/1.0160 on a break below 1.0300 – SocGen - February 28, 2022
- CHF/JPY Closes In On A Sell Signal - February 28, 2022
- Two safe havens, the CHF/JPY closes on a major sell signal - February 28, 2022