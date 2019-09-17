This week the BoJ will hold its regular policy meeting. Global uncertainty, linked to the trade war and Brexit, has strengthened the value of the Swiss franc and Yen. CHF/JPY is struggling to maintain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF/JPY: Eyes on central banks and geopolitics - September 16, 2019
- September forex market seasonals: Oil, Canada, CHF and gold - September 16, 2019
- US Dollar/Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) Exchange Rate - September 16, 2019