CHF/JPY: The 38.2% Fibonacci level is breached, what is next?

EUR/USD holds steady near 2020 lows of 1.1010, as the bid tone around the US dollar picks up pace amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and likely EU-US trade deal. GBP/USD drops closer …
