Swiss National Bank’s Jordan continued to cite the franc as being overvalued, which has given some impetus to both EUR/CHF upside, notes the analysis team at ING. “EZ political risks are likely to keep the EUR soft, with noise over Catalan independence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF: SNB stick to the overvalued franc script – ING - October 11, 2017
- EUR/CHF: Ready for a bullish breakout - October 11, 2017
- USD/CHF hits 6-day lows, finds support at 0.9735 https://t.co/U5BGPb3147 #USDCHF - October 10, 2017