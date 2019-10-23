CHF Solutions prices registered direct offering

CHF Solutions (CHFS-22.5%) has priced a registered direct offering of 575,830 shares of its common stock at $1.15 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$660K. In a concurrent private placement, the …
