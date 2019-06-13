CHF Solutions Sponsored AATS Session on Post-Cardiac Surgery, Highlighting Benefits of Using the Aquadex FlexFlow® System Following Cardiac Surgery

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), today announced highlights from the sponsored session from the American Association for Thoracic Surgery Annual …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)