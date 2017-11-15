CHF Solutions up big ahead of possible equity offering; shares ahead 206%

Thinly traded nano cap CHF Solutions (CHFS +205.8%) rockets on a whopping 90x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action. Two days ago, it filed an amendment to a prospectus for a potential offering of preferred stock, common stock and …
