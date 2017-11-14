CHF/SGD has been guided by two opposite channels. The senior formation has restricted the pair in a descending movement since late May. After bouncing off its bottom boundary two weeks ago, the pair formed a junior channel up along the way. These two …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF/SGD 1H Chart: Channels Prevail - November 14, 2017
- London Session Recap: CHF Outperforms In Risk-Off Session, NZD Takes Hits - November 13, 2017
- USD/CHF erases Friday’s tepid recovery gains from two-week lows - November 13, 2017