The dials all offer a nod to the Alpine geography: the spessartites around the rose gold piece (CHF 74,500, or around $82,175) surround a “Pink Dawn” dial which is designed to evoke memories of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Chopard Drops Four Sparkling New Alpine Eagle Models—Including One With a ‘Chameleon’ Dial - November 16, 2023
- How To Find The Best Health Insurance For Dental - November 16, 2023
- Original-Research: beaconsmind AG (von NuWays AG): BUY - November 16, 2023