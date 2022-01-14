Cicor Group has successfully completed the offering of its mandatory convertible bond while preserving shareholders’ preferential subscription rights. As of the end of the preferential subscription …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Cicor successfully completes mandatory convertible bond offering - January 14, 2022
- Drone Harmony raised CHF 1.5 million to accelerate innovation in autonomous flight planning - January 14, 2022
- SEBA Bank Raises Much Bigger Round for Series C - January 13, 2022