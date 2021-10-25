CKW invests CHF 10 mln to build new data centre DC Zug

Swiss operator CKW Fiber Services said it is investing CHF 10 million to build the new data centre DC Zug in Rotkreuz for large, small and medium-sized firms and ICT providers by the end of 2022.
