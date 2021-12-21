Barclays set a CHF 19 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other research firms also recently issued reports …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 19 Price Target at Barclays - December 21, 2021
- USD/CHF stays in a sideways formation in holiday thin market conditions - December 20, 2021
- GBP/CHF Jun 2023 - December 20, 2021