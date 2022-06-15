Q1 continuing operations EBITDA increased to CHF 220M with a corresponding margin of 17.4 %, slightly exceeding the 17.3 % reported in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Clariant AG reports Q1 results; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance - June 15, 2022
- Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May - June 15, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Share,Size 2022 – Global Trends, Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2030 - June 15, 2022