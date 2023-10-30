AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Q3 2023 sales decreased by 8 % organically vs. Q3 2022 (13 % including scope) in local currency to CHF 1.031 billion; organic sales vs. Q2 2023 showed 2 % …
