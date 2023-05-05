AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Q1 2023 sales increased by 1 % in local currency, down 5 % in Swiss francs to CHF 1.200 billion – positive pricing contribution of 7 %Q1 2023 EBITDA down 24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Clariant delivers resilient sales performance in challenging environment - May 5, 2023
- USD/CHF fades bounce off 28-month low below 0.8900 ahead of Swiss inflation, Unemployment and US NFP - May 4, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Jumps after hitting a YTD low on RSI-Price action divergence - May 4, 2023