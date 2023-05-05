AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Q1 2023 sales increased by 1 % in local currency, down 5 % in Swiss francs to CHF 1.200 billion – positive pricing contribution of 7 %Q1 2023 EBITDA down …
