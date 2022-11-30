(COLORADO SPRINGS) – On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) responded to the calls from victims of multiple mass shootings to give 100% of donations to victims. In a press conference on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CO Healing Fund statement on Club Q shooting donations - November 30, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hits weekly high and drops towards 0.9510s on risk-off mood - November 30, 2022
- Rolex Is Reportedly Building a New $1 Billion CHF Facility in Switzerland - November 30, 2022