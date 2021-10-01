Coca-Cola HBC AG (“Coca-Cola HBC”) today announces in respect of the month ended 30 September 2021, the issue of 82,023 shares of CHF 6.70 each fully paid (“Ordinary Shares”), following the exercise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Coca-Cola HBC: Issue of equity and total voting rights - October 1, 2021
- USD/CHF: Scope for gains to the 0.9472 March peak – Commerzbank - October 1, 2021
- Boss sacked for offering cash to non-jabbed - September 30, 2021