The Colorado Healing Fund uses the donations it receives to go to those who are affected and need more assistance after the immediate aftermath of the event.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Colorado Healing Fund helps victims of mass tragedy. This giving season, they’re looking for the community’s help - December 1, 2021
- Charles Huang Foundation Makes Record-Breaking US$40 Million Donation to His Alma Mater, Wuhan University - November 30, 2021
- Dollar Weakens; Yen, Swiss Franc Favored as Omicron Fears Rise - November 30, 2021