Rasheed Maftah, the acting director for health services in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) (PO-RALG) said at a workshop in Morogoro recently that the CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Community health e-payment format rolling out next month - December 25, 2021
- Dave Draper, Bodybuilding’s ‘Blond Bomber,’ Dies at 79 - December 24, 2021
- USD/CHF struggles near multi-week low, bears await a break below 0.9160-55 support - December 24, 2021