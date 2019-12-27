Comorbidity status was identified by applying principal factor analysis to the database. The factors identified in male patients were [1] myocardial infarction, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Comorbidity status in hospitalized elderly in Japan: Analysis from National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups - December 27, 2019
- USD/CHF slumps to 0.9760 area on broad USD weakness - December 27, 2019
- CHF: Demand for the safe haven to increase around mid-2020 – Rabobank - December 27, 2019