Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. A number of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Increased to CHF 155 by Analysts at Barclays - January 5, 2022
- GBP/CHF Stays Above The Upper End Of A Sideways Range - January 5, 2022
- USD/CHF flirts with daily lows around mid-0.9100s, focus remains on US data/FOMC minutes - January 5, 2022