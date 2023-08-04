Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA announces the agenda of its 2023 Annual General Meeting. The (abridged) Notice of Meeting is set forth below. The salient dates and times for South African …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA – Richemont publishes the notice of meeting for its 2023 AGM - August 4, 2023
- Dufry delivers strong results with Turnover of CHF 5.7 billion, 31.5% Organic Growth, and successfully completes Autogrill combination - August 4, 2023
- H1 2023 result outperforms prior year at constant exchange rates - August 4, 2023