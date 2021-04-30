Compagnie Financière Tradition: Q1 2021 adjusted revenue of CHF 259.2m, down 11.3% at constant exchange rates

Against this backdrop, Compagnie Financière Tradition reported consolidated revenue of CHF 238.6m in the first quarter 2021 compared with CHF 277.3m in same period in 2020, down 14.0% at current …
