Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six ExchangeRegulation Listing Rules Lausanne, 4 May 2023 Q1 2023: Growth of adjusted revenue of 13.0% to CHF 290.5m, at constant exchange rates The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Compagnie Financière Tradition: Q1 2023 – Growth of adjusted revenue of 13.0% to CHF 290.5m, at constant exchange rates - May 4, 2023
- Schaffner with strong increase in profitability in the first half of 2022/23 - May 4, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks set to renew two-year low as Fed considers policy-tightening pause - May 4, 2023