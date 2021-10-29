Compagnie Financiere Tradition (CFT) reported a yearly jump in its third-quarter revenue with a consolidated figure of CHF 202.6 million.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Compagnie Financiere Tradition Sees 6.6% Jump in Q3 Revenue - October 29, 2021
- FONGIT Innovation Fund supports MagicTomato and Content Engine - October 29, 2021
- GlobeNewswire: Compagnie Financière Tradition: Growth in adjusted revenue by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter to CHF 220.5m - October 29, 2021