Lower receipts and high extraordinary COVID.19 expenditure resulted in a federal financial deficit of CHF 4.3 billion in 2022. For the first time since 2005, the Confederation also closed the year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Confederation closes 2022 with a deficit of CHF 4.3 billion - February 15, 2023
- What Is Congestive Heart Failure? - February 15, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Firmer above 0.9200 within weekly bullish triangle - February 14, 2023