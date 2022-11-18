Around CHF 8 billion is spent annually on medicines prescribed for specific diseases in Switzerland. 20 drugs account for about a fifth of this cost, many of them sold at prices negotiated in secret.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Confidential drug deals push up cost of Swiss healthcare, claims association - November 18, 2022
- USD/CHF Forecast: Continues To Recover Against Franc - November 18, 2022
- USDCHF Price Analysis: Trims last week’s losses, eyeing 0.9600 - November 18, 2022