Congestive heart failure is the term used to describe the condition. You may not have any symptoms of heart failure, or the symptoms may be mild to severe. Symptoms can be constant or can come and go.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease - February 24, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears eye a break to test 0.9320 and 0.9290 - February 23, 2023
- USD/CHF sees recovery from 0.9330 ahead of US Core PCE Inflation and Personal Spending data - February 23, 2023