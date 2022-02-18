Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) accounted for a 12.5% share of the global clinical trials within the Cardiovascular therapy area in 2021, registering an increase of 1.6% when compared with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Congestive Heart Failure (Heart Failure) accounts for 12.5% share of global Cardiovascular clinical trial activity in 2021 - February 18, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Surrender the 0.9220 as USD bears eye 0.9200 - February 18, 2022
- Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 260 at Morgan Stanley - February 18, 2022