The incidence of CHF was determined in 5625 participants who were followed over a median follow-up period of 6.3 years. [10] The incidence rate of CHF was 19.3/1000 person-years. Incidence rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Congestive Heart Failure in the Elderly: The Cardiovascular Health Study - February 23, 2023
- USD/CHF eases around 0.9300 as market consolidates despite hawkish Fed, geopolitical fears - February 22, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims the 50-DMA and is back above 0.9300 - February 22, 2023