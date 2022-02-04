CONGESTIVE HEART failure (CHF) is a complex medical illness in which the heart develops pumping inefficiency. Commonly, this is caused by heart muscle injury due to a heart attack or high blood …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Core Cardiology’s CHF Clinic provides a team approach to a healthier lifestyle - February 3, 2022
- EUR/CHF rises more than a hundred pips and breaks above 1.0500 - February 3, 2022
- USD/CHF stages a strong recovery from one-week low, retakes 0.9200 mark amid stronger USD - February 3, 2022