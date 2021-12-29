Coronary artery disease in patients dying from cardiogenic shock or congestive heart failure in the setting of acute myocardial infarction.

Pathological findings in the heart and particularly in the coronary arteries are reported from 70 patients dying from pump failure after acute myocardial infarction. Fifty of the patients had died in …
