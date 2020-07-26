Download logo Liechtenstein has contributed CHF 40,000 in 2020 to assist developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs) in enhancing their trading capacities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Coronavirus – Africa: Liechtenstein donates CHF 40,000 to help developing countries expand trading capacities - July 25, 2020
- Switzerland allocates CHF 108M for humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Zelensky - July 24, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: March swing low is the next relevant target for bears - July 24, 2020