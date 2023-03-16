Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has taken “decisive action” to buttress its balance sheet by tapping into a CHF 50 billion ($54 billion) loan from the Swiss National Bank. (SNB) In recent days, shares of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse Borrows $54 Billion from Swiss National Bank Days After Revealing Material Weakness - March 16, 2023
- From Swiss bank loan to debt securities offers, Credit Suisse’s plan to infuse liquidity - March 16, 2023
- UroGen Pharma GAAP EPS of -$1.22 misses by $0.14, revenue of $18.09M misses by $0.42M - March 16, 2023