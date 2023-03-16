Credit Suisse on Thursday said it is exercising an option to borrow $53.75 billion (CHF 50 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, as it looks to stave off concerns about its liquidity a day after the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse Borrows $54 Billion To Shore Up Liquidity After Shares Touch Record Low - March 16, 2023
- Swiss Franc Frazzled as Banking Woes Takes Hold. Is the Fed Pivot Here? - March 16, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.9300 as 100-SMA, support-turned-resistance tease bears - March 15, 2023