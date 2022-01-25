“Credit Suisse Group (Group) today announced that the reported profits for the fourth quarter 2021 will be negatively impacted by litigation provisions of approximately CHF 500 million, partly offset …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse flags 500-mln-Swiss-franc legal hit to Q4 - January 25, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.9160 breakout - January 25, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trims some of Friday’s losses, hovers around 0.9130s - January 24, 2022