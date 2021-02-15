Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 430 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
