Credit Suisse became the first major Swiss bank to be prosecuted for money laundering in the country after the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland found the bank guilty of washing money connected to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse money laundering verdict start of new era of Swiss enforcement? - July 1, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Buyers step in and lift the pair on sellers failure at the double top neckline - July 1, 2022
- Swiss Startup Numarics Secures Leading Position In European FinTech With Strategic CHF 2 Mio Funding - July 1, 2022