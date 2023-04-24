Credit Suisse Group Inc (NYSE: CS) reported Q1 FY23 earnings, probably the final of its 167-year history. The longtime second-largest bank posted a profit of CHF 12.43 billion for Q1 of 2023. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse Reports CHF 61.2B Withdrawal In Final Quarterly Earnings Ahead Of UBS Takeover - April 24, 2023
- WTI (US Oil) trying to fill the Gap, strongest currency – CHF weakest currency – NZD [Video] - April 24, 2023
- USD/CHF slides below 0.8900 mark amid weaker risk tone, fresh USD selling - April 24, 2023