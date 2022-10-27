Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG were losing around 14 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland as well as 11 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the Swiss banking major reported …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Credit Suisse Stock Dips On Q3 Loss, Q4 Loss Warning; To Raise CHF 4 Bln - October 27, 2022
- EUR/CHF to tick down towards 0.95 in the next three months – Citibank - October 27, 2022
- Credit Suisse To Raise CHF 4 Bln Capital Through New Shares, Sell Parts Of Securitized Assets - October 27, 2022
Discussion about this post