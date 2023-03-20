On Sunday, both UBS and Credit Suisse announced the takeover deal. UBS will be the surviving entity. The Zurich-headquartered bank will acquire Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion (approximately $3.25 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Credit Suisse stock nosedives 65%, UBS falls nearly 16% as investors digest $3.25 billion merger deal - March 20, 2023
- UBS Acquisition of Credit Suisse: Bye Bye AT1 Investors, Anxiety Builds Among Banks’ Subordinated Bondholders - March 20, 2023
- Post-earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria: Switzerland provides CHF 8,5 million for affected population - March 20, 2023