Due to the extreme wide divide between EUR/USD and USD and severe EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP oversold and USD overbought, all are first to overall trade rankings as easiest trades and most profits. Currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Currency Market: 18 Currency pair trade rankings and EM - August 22, 2021
- How to Recognize Congestive Heart Failure Symptoms - August 21, 2021
- Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF - August 21, 2021