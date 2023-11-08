Holcim to drive profitable growth in Europe, reaching CHF 10+ billion Net Sales and CHF 1.6+ billion EBIT by 2026 with increasing EBIT margins Largest number of EU-funded carbon capture, utilization and storage projects with high return on investment
