Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 96 target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Deutsche Bank Reiterates “CHF 96” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN) - February 2, 2020
- Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts - February 2, 2020
- Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “CHF 91” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN) - February 1, 2020