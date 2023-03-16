16.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Media release Shareholders approved all motions with a clear majority All current Board members re-elected Gabriel Baertschi elected as new member of the Board of Directors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- DKSHs 90th Ordinary General Meeting 2023 - March 16, 2023
- Press Release: AC Immune Reports Full Year 2022 -2- - March 16, 2023
- USD/CHF Forecast: USD Attempts To Stabilize Against The CHF - March 16, 2023