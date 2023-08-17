Revenue and earnings within full-year guidance range Consistent focus on profitability: EBITDA (adjusted) improved by CHF 33.9 million Growth trend reversal in the second quarter of 2023 Sale of Swiss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- DocMorris: Solid basis for sustainable, profitable growth - August 17, 2023
- Schweiter proves agile in a challenging environment - August 17, 2023
- USD/CHF challenges the 0.8800 area amid the USD demand - August 16, 2023