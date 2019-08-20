The greenback pared initial losses made in Asia and European morning and ended higher across the board on Monday as risk sentiment improved due to speculation that central banks will launch stimulus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Dollar regains traction as safe-haven yen and chf fall on improved risk appetite
The greenback pared initial losses made in Asia and European morning and ended higher across the board on Monday as risk sentiment improved due to speculation that central banks will launch stimulus …